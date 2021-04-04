Law allows for curbside and dropbox voting in Illinois

ILLINOIS, (WTHI) - Governor JB Pritzker signed house bill 18-71 Friday.
The new law allows for curbside voting and creates permanent ballot dropboxes.
These drop box sites will allow voters to leave their ballots without postage.
Election officials would then collect and process the ballots at the end of each business day.
Federal money will be used to pay for the boxes.
Curbside voting was previously allowed for voters with disabilities who had trouble going inside polling places.
