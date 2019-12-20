Launch Terre Haute hosts business that is set to expand to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind, (WTHI) - Launch Terre Haute dedicates itself to helping up and coming entrepreneurs in the area.

On Friday, officials with the group held a special session.

They invited the president of GBeta to speak. GBeta's goal is to help business owners improve their companies.

It's an Indianapolis based agency that will soon expand into Terre Haute.

Officials want to help them grow faster so they can bring more jobs to the area.

"Were coming out west to Terre Haute to the Wabash Valley to help solidify the foundation. To add to the entrepreneurial spirit that happens here in Terre Haute and the surrounding area," Geoff Zentz, the Indiana Director of GBeta said.

Launch Terre Haute hosts special sessions for business owners several times a year.