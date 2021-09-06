PALESTINE, IL (WTHI) - A late-night vandalism is creating problems for one local facility and the Crawford County Crime Stoppers need your help.

The Crawford County police say Leaverton Park Facilities and Rodeo Arena sustained damage and vandalism between 11 PM Saturday, September 4, and 1 AM Sunday, September 5. This included destruction to several toilets, broken pipes, tampering of electrical boxes, among several other things.

The arena hosts the Annual Pioneer Championship Rodeo each year. This year is the 67th annual Labor Day celebration. Organizers say all scheduled events for Labor Day will still be held as normal.

If you have any information on the vandalism, call Crawford County Crime Stoppers at (888)-596-7867. You can also send a "Text-a-Tip" hotline to the Palestine Police Department at (812)-648-0727.