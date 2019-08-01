VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a late night crash in southern Vigo County.
It happened a little before Midnight Wednesday night.
Police and emergency crews were called to State Road 63 and West Lombardi Drive.
A car crashed into a utility pole and ended up in a cornfield.
The crash knocked down some power lines.
The driver was taken to "regional hospital" with non-life threatening injuries.
Related Content
- Late night crash injures driver
- Driver seriously injured in semi crash
- Late night fire damages home
- Man facing charges following late night crash in Terre Haute
- Two people hurt in late night Crawford County Crash
- Driver crashes into tree
- Two injured in Friday night crash in Illinois
- Arrest made in late night stabbing
- Home damaged by late night fire
- Home destroyed by late night fire
Scroll for more content...