Late night crash injures driver

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a late night crash in southern Vigo County.

It happened a little before Midnight Wednesday night.

Police and emergency crews were called to State Road 63 and West Lombardi Drive.

A car crashed into a utility pole and ended up in a cornfield.

The crash knocked down some power lines.

The driver was taken to "regional hospital" with non-life threatening injuries.