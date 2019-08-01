Clear
Late night crash injures driver

Crash knocked out power to area

Posted: Aug 1, 2019 5:49 AM
Updated: Aug 1, 2019 5:50 AM
Posted By: Rick Rhodes

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police are investigating a late night crash in southern Vigo County.

It happened a little before Midnight Wednesday night.

Police and emergency crews were called to State Road 63 and West Lombardi Drive.

A car crashed into a utility pole and ended up in a cornfield.

The crash knocked down some power lines.

The driver was taken to "regional hospital" with non-life threatening injuries.

