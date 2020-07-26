Late holocaust survivor Eva Kor receives monument in Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)- Her story has been told around the world.

Now holocaust survivor Eva Kor is immortalized with a monument in the city she called home for so many years.

A new monument, dedicated to Kor's legacy has been placed in Terre Haute.

Kor died a little more than a year ago.

Sunday a headstone was unveiled at Highland Lawn Cemetery.

We spoke with Kor's son Alex.

He said one of the best ways to remember and pay tribute to his mother will be to visit this stone.

"One of my moms saying is get up and think of something good you can do but I think if nothing else people come here and think of her messages and her life lessons and trying to make themselves better," said Alex Kor.

Alex Kor said it is now his mission to continue his mother's work to educate and promote peace.