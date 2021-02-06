Late K-9 officer has memorial held to remember, her service

LOOGOOTEE, Ind. (WTHI) -- A Wabash Valley community is saying goodbye to a loyal public servant. People gathered at the 4H fairgrounds in Loogootee Indiana to honor, and remember, the service of K-9 officer Roxy.

Roxy served with the Loogootee Police Department for nearly seven years.

Her end of watch was January 25th. She died due to health issues.

Roxy and her handler Captain Jason Hennette became a certified narcotics team with the Loogootee Police Department in 2014.

Since being introduced to the department Roxy searched for narcotics 175 times and was responsible for 139 arrests.

Captain Hennette said Roxy never left his side, until the day of her memorial service. he said, "She went on vacations, she went to weddings, she went everywhere we went, she had to go. And that for us is going to be a completely different way of life. These animals become part of the officer's families."

Captain Hennette said Roxy performed her duties to the best of her ability. and showed everyone how much of an asset she was.

He said, "She was probably for me, for my family, and this community, she was probably the ultimate dog to start off with to get the k-9 program going and letting everybody see what she was capable of."

Captain Hennette told News 10 she was devoted to work, her community, and her family.

He said when Roxy wasn't on the front lines finding narcotics she loved visiting children in schools, playing with her toys, and being around her family as much as possible.

Hennette said she will be so missed by not only his family but everyone in the community as well.

He said, "She was not just my partner, she was the equivalent of, to anybody that has had a k-9 dog in this job, they're the equivalent of our child."