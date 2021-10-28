Last year, COVID-19 kept trick or treaters away...this year is a whole different story. Here's how you can keep your child safe

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - While COVID-19 put a damper on Halloween last year, many people are excited to bring back a favorite fall tradition.

Last year, after the holiday, Vigo County saw its largest spike n COVID-19 case hospitalizations and deaths.

This year, however, the number is on the decline in the county. Health experts said the decline is likely due to the availability of the vaccine.

This is allowing more people locally to feel safe during this year's celebrations.

Spreading out and staying outdoors helps reduce the risk of spreading the virus.

The CDC says anyone who is unvaccinated should wear a well-fitting face mask, in addition to any costume masks.