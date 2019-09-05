Clear
Last of 4 women charged as teens in torture slaying released

The last of four women charged as teenagers with the 1992 torture-murder of a southern Indiana 12-year-old has been released from prison.

Posted: Sep 5, 2019 10:00 PM
Posted By: Associated Press

An Indiana Department of Correction spokeswoman says 44-year-old Melinda Loveless was released from the Indiana Women’s Prison in Indianapolis on Thursday after serving 23 years and eight months of a 60-year sentence for the murder and criminal confinement of Shanda Sharer in 1992.

Court testimony showed Loveless wanted Sharer killed because the two competed for the affections of the same girl. Loveless admitted abducting Sharer, torturing her and burning her to death in Madison.

Co-defendants Laurie Tackett, Toni Lawrence and Hope Rippey were earlier released from prison.

