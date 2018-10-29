Last defendant in the death if nine-year-old that weighed just 15 lbs. could change his plea

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The last defendant in a deadly child neglect case could enter a guilty plea soon.

Cameron Hoopingarner died in February of 2017.

The nine-year-old boy weighed just 15 lbs.

Hubert Kraemer was one of four caregivers charged in the case.

At one point, he was scheduled to go to trial on October 29th.

Earlier this month, a judge set a possible "change of plea hearing" for November 16th.

Details of his agreement with the state have not been released.