Last chance to visit Pumpkin Works

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - This is your last chance to enjoy a longtime Wabash Valley staple.

Sunday is the last day for Pumpkin Works in Paris, Illinois.

News 10 broke the news in September that owners Paul and Sherry Staley are retiring at the end of this season. The couple has been running the business for twenty-six years.

Pumpkin Works will close for good at 6pm Sunday, October 28th.

If you'd like to visit one final time armbands are $15 and include admission to all activities behind the barn and a free pumpkin under ten pounds. Children under three can get in for free.