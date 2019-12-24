Clear

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

More than 50% of Americans are "last-minute Christmas shoppers".

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 7:11 PM
Posted By: Dominic Miranda

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -  More than 50% of Americans are "last-minute Christmas shoppers". That means they wait until at least the last Saturday before Christmas. That's according to a survey from the National Retail Federation and Prosper Insights and Analytics. 

This seemed to be the case in Terre Haute throughout the day on Tuesday. Businesses were booming and, in fact, many of them prepared hired extra personnel and had sales to lure more customers in anticipation of the Christmas Eve rush.

Shoppers said they had been busy throughout the holiday season, and Christmas Eve was their first day off to get Christmas presents. 

Terre Haute resident Tyler Nemeth said having so many retail options in Terre Haute makes it easy to wait. He felt better knowing he wasn't the only one who waited until the last minute. 

"Time just kinda got the best of me this year. I knew I could get everything I still needed to get here in town so I figured I might as well do it while I had the day off," he said, "I definitely wasn't the only one. There were a lot of people who procrastinated just like me so a lot of stores got good business today."

As for next year, Nemeth says he will change his strategy. "I'm definitely going to try and get out earlier next year," he said, "I got everything I needed to buy it's a lot more stressful when you wait and I'd much rather spend time with the family."

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Robinson
Clear
45° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 32°
Feels Like: 45°
Indianapolis
Overcast
42° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Rockville
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Casey
Clear
46° wxIcon
Hi: 51° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 43°
Brazil
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 38°
Marshall
Clear
38° wxIcon
Hi: 54° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 38°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Santa: Many children asking for good Christmases for families

Image

Navigating life with a feeding tube

Image

Last Minute Christmas Shopping

Image

One killed, one hurt in Monday night crash in Bloomfield

Image

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Image

Tuesday Night: Partly cloudy, cool. Low: 37

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax