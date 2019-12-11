Clear

Las Vegas man charged in connection to Clay County double fatal appears in court

We have more information after a Las Vegas man was charged in connection to a fatal Clay County accident.

CLAY COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have more information after a Las Vegas man was charged in connection to a fatal Clay County accident.

It happened on I-70 back in July.

Amehadari Desta was in Clay County on Wednesday hearing his formal charges.

The July crash killed two people.

Indiana State Police told News 10 Desta's semi had an issue and was broken down on 70 in Clay County.

Instead of pulling over to the shoulder, police say Desta stopped in the middle of the driving lane.

They said he got out and started setting up warning triangles in the middle of traffic, causing traffic to slow considerably.

Another semi didn't slow down and wound up hitting an SUV causing the wreck.

Police say Desta is responsible because he didn't go into the shoulder when his semi had a mechanical issue.

While in court on Wednesday, he entered a not guilty plea to obstructing traffic resulting in serious bodily injury.

He will be back in court on March 2.

