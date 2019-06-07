Clear
Larry Faulkner arrested, charged with causing more than $24,000 in damage to Terre Haute businesses, ISU

Police say a Terre Haute man is responsible for more than $24,000 worth of damage to local businesses.

Posted: Jun 7, 2019 4:14 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE Ind. (WTHI) - Police say a Terre Haute man is responsible for more than $24,000 worth of damage to local businesses.

It's a rash of vandalism that they say is still is still unfolding.

Police say, Larry Faulkner, of Terre Haute, made his way down the 1300-1400 block of Wabash Avenue to Indiana State University's campus.

During his route, they say he threw rocks through windows of at least eight different businesses, including the former Ambrosini's building, Sonka's Irish Pub, and Papa John's...all along Wabash Avenue.

Police said he also did damage to the Indiana State University Rec Center.

We spoke with police about the incidents.

They say these crimes may seem like typical vandalism...but because people reported them, they say the man responsible is off the streets.

"People get in this mindset that it's not a big deal, or it's small, and they don't want to report it. But here's the deal, the chances are if it happens to you, it's probably happening to somebody else," Ryan Adamson, from the Terre Haute Police Department, said.

Faulkner faces charges of criminal mischief.

