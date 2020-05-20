Largest community event called off, organizers to host virtual Strawberry Fest

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-Your yearly dose of strawberry treats is on hold until next year.

The Strawberry Festival has been canceled because of the pandemic.

The event is considered one of the largest community gatherings in the area. The festival sits right in downtown Terre Haute at the First Congregational Church.

Each year, families and friends gather to laugh, support the cause, and chow down on delicious strawberry desserts.

It's considered a staple to the area... and start to the summer.

However, organizers say with COVID-19 still a concern, it's just too risky to host.

News 10 spoke with Reverends Kathi and Jim Elliott about their decision to call it off.

They say it's not worth keeping it on if it means jeopardizing the safety of the community.

"It was both difficult and easy to decide. It was difficult because we couldn't have something that was so important. But it was easy because we could not assure that social distancing and masks could happen and so our volunteers and the people that gather together, it wouldn't be in a safe environment. So in that case, it was a simple decision," said Jim Elliott.

While the festival won't take place in person, they haven't given up on keeping the tradition going.

This year, the festival will be done virtually.

"That's the beauty of the strawberry fest, everybody coming out. It's pretty much the first thing of the summer. Working together, laughing together, eating together, and we can still be connected through this and give back to one another," said Kathi Elliott.

The virtual festival will be held on June 11th. Details are still being worked out on how it will work.

For more information, visit the church's website by, clicking here.