Larger than life Illinois town set to kick off a weekend of fun

CASEY, Ill. (WTHI) - If you're looking for something to do this weekend, a larger-than-life Illinois town has something for you.

"Crazy Casey Days" kicks off on Friday, and there is something for everyone.

The Casey Chamber of Commerce says the fun includes a car show, food trucks, downtown shopping, tractor pull, a vendor fair, and a city-wide yard sale.

That's in addition to the town's large items, like a mailbox, birdcage, and rocking chair - just to name a few.

The event starts on Friday at 5 pm. It will pick back up on Saturday and go until 8 pm.

The event takes place in downtown Casey.