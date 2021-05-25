Large grant will help ISU better serve underprivileged communities with better healthcare

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Those in rural areas will see some improvements when it comes to healthcare.

It's all thanks to a $1.5 million grant Indiana State University received. The money will be used on a rural health program, helping to serve underprivileged Indiana communities.

The grant will fund the Sycamore Rural Physician Assistant Care Program.

The goal of the program is to increase the number of physician assistants who work in rural communities.

The program will focus on 14 counties in West Central Indiana.