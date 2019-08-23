Police clear Deming Park as hundreds gather for kickball tournament, drugs reported being involved

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are learning more after police were forced to clear a large group out of Deming Park in Terre Haute.
The Terre Haute Police Department told News 10 around 300 college-age students were in the park taking part in a large kickball tournament.
Police said there were drugs involved.
Police blocked the entrance to the park as they dispersed the crowd.
