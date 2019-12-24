Clear

Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

Crews battled a large fire at a factory in Daviess County Tuesday afternoon.

Posted: Dec 24, 2019 1:39 PM
Updated: Dec 24, 2019 2:04 PM
Posted By: Staff Reports

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire destroyed a factory in Elnora, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at Basiloid Diversified Products, near Mable Street and North East Street.

According to the company's website, "Basiloid Products Corp. first developed the "Lift-A-Pliance" lift truck attachment over forty years ago... Founded in the era of World War II and incorporated in 1952, our continuous goal has been to aid all customers, large and small, improve the way they do business."

Several departments responded to the fire. Investigators haven't released a cause, but say the building is a total loss. Fire officials say about 30 people worked at the facility. 

News 10 Bureau Chief Gary Brian is on the scene. We will have any updates at 5 & 6 on News 10.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Robinson
Clear
61° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 61°
Indianapolis
Broken Clouds
53° wxIcon
Hi: 55° Lo: 33°
Feels Like: 53°
Rockville
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 57° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Casey
Clear
52° wxIcon
Hi: 52° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 52°
Brazil
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 59° Lo: 35°
Feels Like: 57°
Marshall
Clear
57° wxIcon
Hi: 53° Lo: 34°
Feels Like: 57°
Warm Christmas
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Experts warn giving pets as gifts may not be a good idea

Image

Merry Christmas from WTHI-TV

Image

All You Need to Know for Tuesday

Image

Tuesday: Patchy fog early, mostly sunny. High: 56

Image

Barr-Reeve

Image

South Knox North Daviess

Image

Blackford Basketball

Image

Loogootee Basketball

Image

Rick's Rallies

Image

Jake LaRavia

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

The latest Closings and Delays

${article.thumbnail.title}

Local tree farm prepared for nationwide shortage, keeping prices the same

${article.thumbnail.title}

Teacher remembers former student, funeral services announced for Colten Howard

${article.thumbnail.title}

Covered bridge project gets $10K donation after News 10 report reaches New Hampshire group

${article.thumbnail.title}

Hoosier farmers still harvesting after winter weather arrives

Image

Growing the community through trail tourism

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 2

Image

FTD: Beyond the Reflection Part 1

Image

More than just a ghost story? Paranormal investigator calls Vermillion County house evil

Image

The most evil haunted house in North America? Previous owners say stories around Vermillion County home are a hoax