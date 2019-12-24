Fire destroys factory on Christmas Eve

ELNORA, Ind. (WTHI) - A fire destroyed a factory in Elnora, Indiana Tuesday afternoon.

The fire happened at Basiloid Diversified Products, near Mable Street and North East Street.

According to the company's website, "Basiloid Products Corp. first developed the "Lift-A-Pliance" lift truck attachment over forty years ago... Founded in the era of World War II and incorporated in 1952, our continuous goal has been to aid all customers, large and small, improve the way they do business."

Several departments responded to the fire. Investigators haven't released a cause, but say the building is a total loss. Fire officials say about 30 people worked at the facility.

