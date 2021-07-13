Large American flag was stolen from a local fire station's ladder truck; now police need your help

MARTIN COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - Police in Martin County need your help after they say a large American flag was stolen from a fire ladder truck.

It happened at the Shoals Volunteer Fire Department on July 4 around 3:17 am.

The flag is around 20 feet by 30 feet.

According to police, both suspects were men around 20-30-years-old. One was wearing a fluorescent yellow shirt, blue jeans, around 175 pounds, and 6 feet tall.

The other man is described as wearing a dark color shirt with jeans. He is around 250 pounds and 5'10".

Poice said they were in a newer model dark blue or black car.

If you have any information, contact the Martin County Sheriff's Office at 812-247-3726.