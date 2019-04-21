Lanes restrictions coming up for I-70 in Vigo County

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - If you use I-70 in Vigo County...we have some important news to share.
Eastbound will be down to one lane next week.
The right lane will be closed just west of US 41.
INDOT says work should start on Monday.
Crews will be working on the road leading up to the bridge.
