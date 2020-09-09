Lane restrictions start on US 150 bridge as crews work on Terre Haute/West Terre Haute walkway project

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - We have an alert to pass along that could impact your travel in Vigo County.

Traffic is down to one lane in each direction for a stretch of US 150 going into West Terre Haute.

This is between Sumner Avenue and Schley Place. These restrictions will be in place through November.

It's part of the project to build a walkway between Terre Haute and West Terre Haute.

Crews will place a concrete barrier between traffic and the work area. This is for the delivery of materials.

The final path will be on the south side of US 150 behind an existing guardrail. Construction is set to wrap by the fall of 2021.