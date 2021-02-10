Landmark Indiana Slavery Case

VINCENNES, Ind. (WTHI) - When Indiana became a state in 1816 it was labeled a free state, meaning that there could be no slavery. This was not always followed, and because of that Polly Strong sued for her freedom in 1820. Strong originally lost the case in the Knox County Circuit Court. She then appealed to the Indiana Supreme Court. The Supreme Court sided with Strong and ruled that "slavery can have no existence in Indiana." This didn't free all slaves in Indiana immediately and one historian said that there were even slaves in Knox county in 1830.
When Polly Strong sued for her freedom, the Indiana Supreme Court backed the state's constitution.
Posted: Feb 10, 2021 8:07 AM
