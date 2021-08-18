Clear

Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Lake Sullivan is one of 26 projects in the state getting money from the Indiana Department of Natural Resources to fight erosion.

Posted: Aug 18, 2021 10:28 PM
Posted By: Everett Lau

Twenty-six lake and stream projects are getting money from Indiana's Department of Natural Resources.

The money comes from fees boaters pay when they register with the bureau of motor vehicles.

One of those projects is Lake Sullivan, and IDNR has awarded the lake a $100,000 grant.

Lake officials said boaters will see benefits from the money.

Sullivan County Park and Lake Board President Dewey Collins said they've battled erosion before at Lake Sullivan.

"We've got a lot of bank erosion, so you've got a lot of places out there that you can't launch a boat from," Collins explained.

Funding from the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program will be used to add riprap along the shoreline near several homes.

Riprap is rocks or other material used to protect the shores from weathering and erosion.

Collins says the improvements won't just benefit the homeowners.

"It's [convenient] for the homeowners. It also stops our banks from eroding. Every time you get a little erosion, you just wind up getting more silt in the lake," he said.

Andy Lanham often visits Lake Sullivan.

He says he's happy to hear there's money coming.

"There's not a whole lot of bigger lakes around here, so any money they can get for improvements, I'm all for that," Lanham said.

Lanham says he sees a lot of big boats on Lake Sullivan for its size, and that can lead to bigger issues.

"When a bigger boat goes through, that wake is bigger, and if you're fishing on the side, those waves can be pretty tall, and when they hit that bank, they're really hitting it hard," he explained.

Collins said this is just one of many grants he's applied for.

He said he'll continue applying for additional funding to improve all parts of Lake Sullivan.

Lake officials told News 10 work around the shoreline could start as early as the end of September.

They said the timing will depend on the contractor and should only take a few weeks to complete.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...
Terre Haute
Partly Cloudy
73° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 73°
Robinson
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Indianapolis
Partly Cloudy
77° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 79°
Rockville
Partly Cloudy
69° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 69°
Feels Like: 69°
Casey
Partly Cloudy
76° wxIcon
Hi: 86° Lo: 71°
Feels Like: 76°
Brazil
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 88° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Marshall
Partly Cloudy
72° wxIcon
Hi: 87° Lo: 70°
Feels Like: 72°
Warm & Muggy, Isolated Showers
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps
WTHI Radar

Most Popular Stories

Latest Video

Image

Anthony Thompson ready to led ISU offense

Image

TH South volleyball wins season opener

Image

TH North-Northview ready for another showdown on the gridiron

Image

Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Image

Legislative HobNob looks to help local leaders connect with state legislators

Image

Kevin has a look at your weekend forecast right here

Image

The Back to Business program

Image

New information after the death of Sullivan County's coroner

Image

Saint Mary-of-the-Woods picks up grant to renovate historic campus building

Image

One killed in Cumberland County crash

WTHI Events

 

In Case You Missed It

Image

Sullivan County Coroner Tracy Tackett's investigation to continue after his death

Image

Riley residents sue federal government over Riley Spur trail

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals target small businesses with marketing promises

Image

Local tenants facing eviction as federal eviction moratorium ends

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Con artists use digital wallet apps to steal your money

Image

Vigo County is only Indiana county with West Nile virus in mosquitoes

Image

Food banks receiving assistance to give back to those in need

${article.thumbnail.title}

Wabash Valley Colleges not mandating vaccines, but that could change

Image

Illinois ranks 48th in home construction, leaving one family waiting years to build their permanent home

${article.thumbnail.title}

SCAM ALERT: Criminals impersonate utility companies

Illinois Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)

Cases: 1470452

Reported Deaths: 26073
CountyCasesDeaths
Cook57801510641
DuPage968511326
Will810331051
Lake714311030
Kane61757820
Winnebago35906529
Madison34442543
St. Clair32021534
McHenry30611300
Peoria24233350
Champaign22883164
Sangamon21329250
McLean19686195
Tazewell18153311
Rock Island15925330
Kankakee15185224
Kendall14005101
LaSalle13327259
Macon11946215
Vermilion11007155
Adams10822132
DeKalb10604123
Williamson9246140
Whiteside7383174
Boone712881
Ogle645684
Grundy630479
Clinton622493
Jackson622369
Coles6204101
Knox5920157
Franklin550783
Marion5376122
Macoupin534891
Henry531570
Livingston508994
Woodford508883
Jefferson5052125
Stephenson501487
Effingham497375
Monroe471496
Randolph470989
Morgan440994
Logan433767
Lee430255
Fulton428761
Christian423276
Montgomery404674
Bureau395887
Perry358163
Iroquois342969
Fayette336956
McDonough325552
Saline303958
Jersey294452
Douglas274736
Union269442
Lawrence258728
Crawford250627
Shelby248039
Pike223054
Cass221627
Bond220124
Hancock213032
Wayne211654
Carroll209237
Clark204535
Ford203652
White201127
Richland200146
Warren192850
Jo Daviess188824
Edgar187442
Washington182825
Clay177543
Moultrie175429
Mason173847
Johnson172818
De Witt169229
Greene168535
Piatt166114
Wabash165312
Mercer158434
Massac156841
Menard137512
Cumberland135420
Jasper121918
Marshall118219
Hamilton100616
Brown9016
Schuyler8727
Pulaski8179
Edwards71913
Stark68426
Scott6002
Calhoun5692
Gallatin5644
Henderson55314
Alexander54011
Putnam5013
Hardin45912
Pope3764
Unassigned712432
Out of IL90

Indiana Coronavirus Cases

(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)

Cases: 806094

Reported Deaths: 14173
CountyCasesDeaths
Marion1108651834
Lake582871042
Allen45569708
Hamilton38848430
St. Joseph38143569
Elkhart30399475
Vanderburgh25103409
Tippecanoe24465234
Porter20018328
Johnson19918397
Hendricks19010324
Clark14603201
Madison14437353
Vigo13495260
Monroe13073182
LaPorte12895227
Delaware11597200
Howard11357244
Kosciusko10023124
Hancock9212153
Warrick8818157
Bartholomew8714157
Floyd8596187
Grant7754183
Wayne7544203
Boone7518106
Morgan7318147
Dubois6560118
Marshall6510117
Cass6310113
Dearborn627578
Henry6265112
Noble626193
Lawrence5490132
Jackson542777
Shelby536098
Gibson497997
Harrison485878
Huntington483983
Montgomery482394
DeKalb482287
Clinton482059
Whitley439845
Miami436174
Steuben429963
Knox425291
Putnam419763
Jasper413157
Wabash392384
Jefferson381587
Adams380256
Ripley367971
White349054
Daviess3258101
Wells320381
Greene314686
Decatur309193
Scott307558
Posey304036
Clay301650
Fayette296265
LaGrange283573
Washington269140
Jennings262250
Spencer255831
Randolph254884
Fountain249551
Owen239060
Starke238759
Sullivan238146
Fulton219147
Orange215256
Jay213732
Carroll213224
Perry207240
Vermillion193445
Rush186627
Tipton181749
Franklin180235
Parke168216
Pike151435
Blackford141733
Pulaski128650
Newton125939
Benton114915
Brown112444
Crawford111318
Martin97515
Warren93515
Switzerland9158
Union77310
Ohio62611
Unassigned0430