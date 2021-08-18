Lake Sullivan is getting $100,000 - here's what they plan to do with the money

Twenty-six lake and stream projects are getting money from Indiana's Department of Natural Resources.

The money comes from fees boaters pay when they register with the bureau of motor vehicles.

One of those projects is Lake Sullivan, and IDNR has awarded the lake a $100,000 grant.

Lake officials said boaters will see benefits from the money.

Sullivan County Park and Lake Board President Dewey Collins said they've battled erosion before at Lake Sullivan.

"We've got a lot of bank erosion, so you've got a lot of places out there that you can't launch a boat from," Collins explained.

Funding from the Lake and River Enhancement (LARE) program will be used to add riprap along the shoreline near several homes.

Riprap is rocks or other material used to protect the shores from weathering and erosion.

Collins says the improvements won't just benefit the homeowners.

"It's [convenient] for the homeowners. It also stops our banks from eroding. Every time you get a little erosion, you just wind up getting more silt in the lake," he said.

Andy Lanham often visits Lake Sullivan.

He says he's happy to hear there's money coming.

"There's not a whole lot of bigger lakes around here, so any money they can get for improvements, I'm all for that," Lanham said.

Lanham says he sees a lot of big boats on Lake Sullivan for its size, and that can lead to bigger issues.

"When a bigger boat goes through, that wake is bigger, and if you're fishing on the side, those waves can be pretty tall, and when they hit that bank, they're really hitting it hard," he explained.

Collins said this is just one of many grants he's applied for.

He said he'll continue applying for additional funding to improve all parts of Lake Sullivan.

Lake officials told News 10 work around the shoreline could start as early as the end of September.

They said the timing will depend on the contractor and should only take a few weeks to complete.