Lafayette man accused of child sex crimes in Vermillion County

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - A Lafayette, Indiana man will face charges for child sex crimes that allegedly happened in Vermillion County.

Indiana State Police arrested 25-year-old Lukas Groen.

The investigation into Groen started after police received information from the Vermillion County Department of Child Services.

In early May, Groen allegedly went to Vermillion County to "engage in sexual misconduct with a minor under the age of 16."

A warrant was issued for Groen's arrest earlier this month. He was arrested in Lafayette and will be transported to the Vermillion County Jai.

He was charged with Sexual Misconduct with a Minor.