Lace up your running shoes ahead of Thanksgiving dinner

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - You can lace up your running shoes, all before enjoying Thanksgiving dinner.

That’s as the annual Turkey Trot event will take place in Terre Haute.

Part of the registration proceeds will go back to assist food pantries around the Wabash Valley.

This will go to ensure families around the Wabash Valley have food for the holidays.

The race will take place on Thursday, November 25th.

Registration gets underway at 7 A.M.

The 5K starts at 9 A.M. at 9th and Cherry in downtown Terre Haute.

The one-mile run will begin shortly after.

You can register online.

This is the eighth year for the turkey trot.