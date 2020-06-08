'Lace It Up' virtual running event for kids underway, here's how to sign up

VIGO COUNTY, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has canceled or altered the way many events are running this year. That includes the Wabash Valley Road Runners Kids Running Program.

Kids can still participate in the fun...it will just look a little different.

The 'Lace It Up' virtual run kicked off on Monday.

Coaches will provide help for kids through the group's Facebook page by posting videos and challenges.

It will last through June 29. Running locations will be up to parents.

Kids who sign up will receive a tshirt, free entry into a July 4 race, and a pizza party.

So far, 200 people have enrolled in the virtual program. If you are interested in signing up, you can head to their Facebook page right here.