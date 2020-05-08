Labor Link: Applicants down about 75 percent since pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Communities are focusing on getting people back to work, including Labor Link.

The business connects people with job opportunities through the day, or temp-to-hire, labor.

Owner and President Todd Hein says employer demand is great.

Within the last two weeks, he's noticed an increase in employer requests for job placement.

However, since the pandemic, Hein says the number of applicants, at Labor Link, has declined about 75 percent.

"When we call someone to tell them we have a job opportunity, we're getting turned down because they're making more money on unemployment than they've made before," said Hein, "and you can't blame them for doing that, but it's hurting the job market right now."

As far as procedures at Labor Link, Hein says they're limiting the number of people inside the office.

They're also thoroughly cleaning, and wiping down areas after clients come in.