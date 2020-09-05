Labor Day weekend Car Show

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - We are certainly starting to feel those fall vibes.

Labor Day weekend is a last hurrah for Summer, and what a better way to spend the day than at a car show.

The moon lite drive-in theater in Terre Haute hosted this event for the third straight year.

Even the cars were physically distanced.

They each had to be 6 feet away from other cars.

The theater sits on 10 acres so there was room to take in the sweet rides safely.

The money raised from this car show supports programs like "Shop with a Cop."

"It's a little different because a lot of other shows have been canceled so we really kept this one going because everybody else was shutting down so we wanted to give everyone a chance to come and have some fun," said Will.