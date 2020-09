TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - If you need to fill up your gas tank, you're in luck.

According to Gas Buddy, prices of gas this Labor Day are expected to be the lowest since 2004.

Gas Buddy is predicting a national average of $2.19 per gallon.

That is 37 cents lower than last year's national average. The head of petroleum said US prices will continue to drop.

This is due to reducing demand and switching back to cheaper 'winter gasoline' in the coming weeks.