Many taking a much needed break this Labor Day weekend

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) -- Labor Day is Monday, September 2nd. It's a day to celebrate the achievements of American workers.

While some travel for labor day, others are taking the time off to sit back and relax.

We wanted to know what are some folks plans for the holiday.

For many it is a three day weekend. They don't have to worry about getting up at the crack of dawn on Monday.

"I'm not use to it," said Bill Coffman.

We caught up with him at Baesler's Market in Terre Haute. He said having a three day weekend is a luxury for him.

"It's nice to relax sometimes. Catching up on chores I don't have time for the rest of the week so kind of work the holiday away but get caught up on some stuff," said Coffman.

As you can imagine, some will be grilling.

"I'm sure they're going to fix me a steak dinner it's going to be wonderful," said Connie Huff.

She plans to see all her kids and grandkids when she gets off of work. Huff said the holiday gives her a chance to be with the people who matter to her the most.

"You get a breather from work and just enjoying the quality of the family," said Huff.

Whatever fun you are having this weekend, just remember to be safe on the roads. Extra patrols will be out on the roads through the holiday.