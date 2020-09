TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - COVID-19 has forced the cancelations of several events in the Wabash Valley.

That includes one that would normally happen on Monday.

Terre Hautes 39th Labor Day Parade will not happen Monday.

The parade usually draws in thousands of people.

To stay on the side of caution, parade officials thought it would be best to try again next year.

The picnic in the park has also been canceled.