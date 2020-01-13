LIVE TUESDAY: Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb will give his State of the State address

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - On Tuesday - Indiana governor Eric Holcomb will give his State of the State address.
He will lay out his priorities for the year ahead.
Holcomb is seeking re-election this year.
It all starts at 7:00 p.m. and you can watch it live on WTHTV.com.
