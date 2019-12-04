Clear

LIVE STREAM: Judiciary Committee holds first impeachment hearing

The House Judiciary Committee is taking the reins of the impeachment inquiry as the panel holds its first hearing of the next stage of the probe.

Dec 4, 2019

Washington -- The House Judiciary Committee is taking the reins of the impeachment inquiry as the panel holds its first hearing of the next stage of the probe.

The committee, which will be responsible for drafting potential articles of impeachment, will hear from four constitutional law experts -- Noah Feldman, Pamela Karlan, Michael Gerhardt and Jonathan Turley -- beginning at 10 a.m.

On Tuesday, the House Intelligence Committee voted to endorse a 300-page report written by the Democratic majority on President Trump's dealings with Ukraine, accusing the president of abuse of power.

The vote fell along party lines, with 13 Democrats voting to endorse the report and nine Republicans dissenting. The report was written by Democratic staffers on the House Intelligence, Foreign Affairs and Oversight Committees.

"This report chronicles a scheme by the president of the United States to coerce an ally, Ukraine, that is at war with an adversary, Russia, into doing the president's political dirty work," House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said on Capitol Hill.

The report says the president "sought to undermine the integrity of the U.S. presidential election process" and "ordered and implemented a campaign to conceal his conduct from the public and frustrate and obstruct the House of Representatives' impeachment inquiry" once his actions were uncovered.

The report was sent to the Judiciary Committee, along with a separate document prepared by Republican members defending the president.

