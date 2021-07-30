LIVE STREAM 1 p.m.: State Health Officials to provides July 30 update on COVID-19 fight

INDIANAPOLIS (WTHI) — The Indiana State Department of Health and other state leaders will host their media briefing to provide updates on COVID-19 and its impact on Indiana.
(Widget updates once daily at 7 p.m. CT)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Cook
|563452
|10564
|DuPage
|93852
|1321
|Will
|78210
|1042
|Lake
|69258
|1028
|Kane
|60143
|816
|Winnebago
|34763
|524
|Madison
|32544
|534
|St. Clair
|30167
|526
|McHenry
|29631
|299
|Peoria
|23747
|347
|Champaign
|21668
|159
|Sangamon
|19714
|245
|McLean
|18902
|194
|Tazewell
|17530
|308
|Rock Island
|15406
|329
|Kankakee
|14758
|224
|Kendall
|13521
|100
|LaSalle
|12975
|254
|Macon
|11202
|215
|DeKalb
|10295
|122
|Vermilion
|10272
|154
|Adams
|9676
|129
|Williamson
|8203
|138
|Whiteside
|7254
|174
|Boone
|6947
|80
|Ogle
|6300
|84
|Grundy
|6062
|79
|Clinton
|5928
|93
|Coles
|5882
|101
|Knox
|5738
|157
|Jackson
|5477
|65
|Henry
|5168
|70
|Macoupin
|4995
|90
|Livingston
|4946
|94
|Woodford
|4931
|83
|Franklin
|4902
|79
|Stephenson
|4888
|86
|Effingham
|4836
|74
|Marion
|4804
|118
|Jefferson
|4679
|123
|Monroe
|4525
|94
|Randolph
|4332
|87
|Lee
|4241
|54
|Morgan
|4145
|93
|Fulton
|4110
|59
|Logan
|4083
|66
|Christian
|3955
|75
|Bureau
|3864
|87
|Montgomery
|3858
|74
|Iroquois
|3303
|68
|Perry
|3296
|62
|Fayette
|3270
|56
|McDonough
|3081
|51
|Jersey
|2799
|52
|Saline
|2729
|57
|Douglas
|2647
|36
|Union
|2506
|42
|Lawrence
|2453
|27
|Shelby
|2369
|38
|Crawford
|2201
|26
|Bond
|2138
|24
|Cass
|2111
|27
|Carroll
|2053
|37
|Pike
|2027
|53
|Ford
|1952
|50
|Hancock
|1946
|32
|Clark
|1912
|34
|Wayne
|1904
|53
|Warren
|1867
|50
|Jo Daviess
|1836
|24
|Richland
|1824
|40
|White
|1818
|26
|Edgar
|1803
|42
|Washington
|1695
|25
|Moultrie
|1686
|28
|Mason
|1646
|47
|De Witt
|1615
|29
|Piatt
|1567
|14
|Johnson
|1559
|16
|Clay
|1555
|43
|Greene
|1548
|34
|Mercer
|1524
|34
|Wabash
|1494
|12
|Massac
|1446
|41
|Cumberland
|1311
|19
|Menard
|1287
|12
|Jasper
|1170
|18
|Marshall
|1108
|19
|Hamilton
|906
|16
|Schuyler
|815
|7
|Brown
|813
|6
|Pulaski
|747
|7
|Stark
|668
|25
|Edwards
|636
|12
|Calhoun
|543
|2
|Henderson
|534
|14
|Gallatin
|514
|4
|Scott
|509
|1
|Putnam
|494
|3
|Alexander
|492
|11
|Hardin
|396
|12
|Pope
|340
|4
|Unassigned
|59
|2432
|Out of IL
|2
|0
(Widget updates once daily at 8 p.m. ET)
|County
|Cases
|Deaths
|Marion
|105762
|1807
|Lake
|57027
|1031
|Allen
|43112
|700
|Hamilton
|37395
|426
|St. Joseph
|37377
|568
|Elkhart
|29801
|471
|Tippecanoe
|23544
|231
|Vanderburgh
|23269
|405
|Porter
|19593
|327
|Johnson
|18880
|394
|Hendricks
|18129
|323
|Clark
|13595
|198
|Madison
|13590
|347
|Vigo
|12890
|256
|Monroe
|12598
|178
|LaPorte
|12585
|225
|Delaware
|11170
|198
|Howard
|10724
|237
|Kosciusko
|9804
|124
|Hancock
|8778
|150
|Bartholomew
|8286
|157
|Warrick
|8094
|157
|Floyd
|8063
|182
|Grant
|7387
|181
|Wayne
|7244
|201
|Boone
|7221
|105
|Morgan
|6934
|143
|Marshall
|6351
|117
|Dubois
|6291
|118
|Cass
|6101
|112
|Dearborn
|6035
|78
|Noble
|6020
|90
|Henry
|5969
|111
|Jackson
|5180
|77
|Shelby
|5116
|98
|Lawrence
|4946
|127
|Gibson
|4642
|96
|Montgomery
|4603
|92
|DeKalb
|4578
|85
|Clinton
|4574
|55
|Harrison
|4564
|77
|Huntington
|4193
|82
|Whitley
|4179
|45
|Steuben
|4117
|60
|Miami
|4067
|73
|Jasper
|4021
|55
|Knox
|3904
|91
|Putnam
|3860
|62
|Wabash
|3709
|84
|Adams
|3544
|56
|Ripley
|3523
|71
|Jefferson
|3453
|87
|White
|3407
|54
|Daviess
|3094
|100
|Wells
|3045
|81
|Greene
|2955
|85
|Decatur
|2932
|93
|Fayette
|2871
|64
|Posey
|2831
|35
|Scott
|2823
|58
|LaGrange
|2781
|72
|Clay
|2756
|49
|Washington
|2553
|37
|Randolph
|2479
|83
|Jennings
|2399
|49
|Spencer
|2393
|31
|Fountain
|2365
|50
|Starke
|2299
|59
|Owen
|2238
|59
|Sullivan
|2221
|43
|Fulton
|2091
|45
|Jay
|2033
|32
|Carroll
|1985
|22
|Orange
|1923
|56
|Perry
|1906
|39
|Vermillion
|1815
|44
|Rush
|1783
|27
|Tipton
|1734
|48
|Franklin
|1729
|35
|Parke
|1561
|16
|Pike
|1430
|34
|Blackford
|1381
|32
|Pulaski
|1238
|48
|Newton
|1235
|36
|Benton
|1099
|15
|Brown
|1064
|43
|Crawford
|1062
|16
|Martin
|925
|15
|Warren
|880
|15
|Switzerland
|846
|8
|Union
|736
|10
|Ohio
|585
|11
|Unassigned
|0
|429