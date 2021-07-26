The Official Larry Bird Fan Club takes trip to Terre Haute

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Terre Haute is the land of Larry Bird. It's where it all began for this legendary Indiana basketball star.

Eighteen members of the club toured the area, with a visit to French Lick on Saturday, and a dinner party Sunday night in Terre Haute.

The fan club was started by Sheree Folkens back in 1999.

She likes to keep the group small because it's not about commercialism, it's more about family.

The club is always at capacity and there's even a waiting list.

Many of them have been members for upwards of 20 years and this is the first time some of them are meeting face to face.

They toured ISU campus, enjoyed the town, went to the statue, stopped at the Debb House to stand where he had stood once upon a time...and much more.

"We got to go in the highschool and that means so much to us...it was just overwhelming. Something so simple can mean so much to somebody," Folkens said.

Folkens came all the way from Texas and says she would go anywhere to experience bits of Bird's history.

The group has plans of coming back for the grand opening of the Larry Bird Museum in the near future.