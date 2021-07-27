L&A Family Farms unveils this year's corn maze design

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - L&A Family Farms has unveiled its 2021 corn maze design in Paris, Illinois.

This year's design features “INDIANA STATE” in the middle of the field, with ISU’s iconic Sycamore leaf on the right side of the field.

Indiana State University is sponsoring the maze and worked with the farm to select the design. L&A Family Farms has planted the fall attraction since 2019.

“We love seeing college students on the farm in the fall, and working with Indiana State is exciting,” said Brian Lau, co-owner of the farm. “We hope the sponsorship allows more Sycamores to enjoy the fall fun.”

The maze features a courtyard with four smaller mazes branching off that area. Visitors will be able to look for checkpoints in each of the four mazes and if successful, will be able to spin a wheel for a chance to win a prize. The corn maze is slated to open in late September.

L&A Family Farms’ sunflower maze has bloomed and is open for its sixth year. Additional sections of sunflowers are slated to bloom in the coming weeks. Daily updates are posted online.