PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Fall festivities continue all across the Wabash Valley, and one local business is joining in on all of the fun.
L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois is already known for their sunflower patch.
Now, the farm is continuing the fall traditions that previously took place at Pumpkin Works.
Visitors can experience a corn maze, farm animals, a pumpkin patch, bonfires, hayrides, and more.
The farm will be open Saturdays and Sundays.
To learn more, click here.
Related Content
- L&A Family Farms kicks off fall fun in Edgar County
- Edgar County Manhunt Ends
- Fun at the Vigo County Fair kicks off
- Edgar County woman arrested on arson charges
- One dead in Edgar County crash
- Halloween fun for the whole family
- Families enjoy wildlife themed Family Fun Night at the mall
- Family Learning Day brings families together for day of fun
- Suspect arrested on drug charges in Edgar County
- Terre Haute man dies in Edgar County motorcycle accident
Scroll for more content...