L&A Family Farms kicks off fall fun in Edgar County

PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Fall festivities continue all across the Wabash Valley, and one local business is joining in on all of the fun.

L&A Family Farms in Paris, Illinois is already known for their sunflower patch.

Now, the farm is continuing the fall traditions that previously took place at Pumpkin Works.

Visitors can experience a corn maze, farm animals, a pumpkin patch, bonfires, hayrides, and more.

The farm will be open Saturdays and Sundays.

To learn more, click here.