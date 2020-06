PARIS, Ill. (WTHI) - Changes to a tradition in Paris, Illinois have been announced.

L&A Family Farms has announced plans for a modified sunflower maze to help follow social distancing guidelines.

This year, the maze will be a one-way path through the field. This is to limit interaction between visitors.

The wagon ride to the sunflowers from the farm store will not be allowed this year.

Hours of operation and prices this summer have not been announced yet.