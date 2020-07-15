Kroger will soon require all customers to wear face coverings

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kroger will join Walmart in requiring all customers to wear face coverings before they enter their stores.
Kroger made the announcement on Wednesday.
LINK | WALMART WILL START REQUIRING CUSTOMERS IN US STORES TO WEAR MASKS
On social media, the company cites the increase in COVID-19 cases nationwide.
The requirement will start on July 22.
With the increase in #COVID19 cases across the country, we are committed to doing our part to help reduce the spread of the virus. Starting July 22, we will require all customers in all locations to wear a mask, joining our associates who continue to wear masks. pic.twitter.com/r9WPD3QNFa
— Kroger News (@KrogerNews) July 15, 2020