Kroger to install plexiglass partitions to protect its workers

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Grocery store workers are among the many considered essential. They also come in contact with many people.
That's why Kroger says it is adding some new protections.
The company will soon begin installing plexiglass partitions at their registers.
This is to help promote social distancing. There will also be floor decals to keep distance between people at store counters.
Kroger also hopes to secure masks and gloves for associates after the need is filled for health workers.
