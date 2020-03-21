Kroger to give employees one time bonus during COVID-19 pandemic

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Another popular chain has announced it will provide one time bonuses to "frontline" employees.

Kroger is cutting $300 appreciation bonunes for full-time hourly employees and $150 checks to part-time employees.

Kroger's CEO calls these workers "true heroes" for their efforts to serve the public during this pandemic.

Employees can expect to see the money the first week of April.

The company is also expanding its COVID-19 emergency leave guidelines to include paid time off for self-isolation.