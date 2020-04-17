Kroger to begin accepting SNAP benefits for pickup orders

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WFFT) - Kroger will expand its pickup grocery services starting next week.

Officials with Kroger announced Thursday they will accept Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program benefits for pickup orders.

Kroger says the low-contact, convenient service allows customers to shop online for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app and pick up their order curbside at a nearby Kroger store.

“Kroger is rolling out a payment capability across our nearly 2,800 grocery stores to allow more customers to access fresh, affordable food and essentials through our Pickup service,” said Rodney McMullen, Kroger’s chairman and CEO. “We are committed to supporting all families as we work together with our associates and communities and government agencies and health organizations to flatten the curve during this unprecedented pandemic.”

Ohio stores have already started this new program.

Kroger locations in Illinois and Indiana will begin the new low-contact shopping option starting Tuesday.

“Kroger is excited to offer the SNAP/EBT payment option,” said Colleen Juergensen, president of Kroger Central Division. “This means even more customers will have access to the convenience of Kroger Pickup and the physical distancing offered by curbside service. Our Illinois and Indiana stores will offer the expanded service beginning on Tuesday, April 21.”

How Pickup Works:

1. Choose your preferred store location on Kroger.com or the Kroger app.

2. Shop and place your order for groceries on Kroger.com or the Kroger app.

3. Select a pickup date and time and SNAP/EBT as the payment method. If you’re using an EBT card, you’ll present your payment method at the time of pick up.

4. An associate will shop for your order.

5. When it’s time to pick up your order, look for the pickup signs in the store’s parking lot and pull into your parking spot then call the number on the sign to let an associate know you’ve arrived.

6. An associate will bring your order out and load it into your car. At this time, EBT card customers can complete their transactions using a mobile point-of-sale system and pay for ineligible EBT purchases or any remaining balance with their debit or credit card.

Kroger said it anticipates having the ability to support EBT card payments at all stores by the end of the month.

During the coronavirus pandemic, officials say the pickup fee is waived for all orders, with no minimum purchase required.