Kroger pushing for first responder designation for its employees

One of America's largest supermarket chain is pleading with government officials to designate grocery workers as extended first responders.
Kroger and the United Food and Commerical Workers International Union issued a statement on Wednesday asking lawmakers to temporarily designate their employees as emergency personnel.
The designation would ensure grocery workers have priority access to personal protective equipment like masks and gloves.
In a statement, the president of Kroger said grocery workers play a critical role in helping communities during the COVID-19 pandemic and they must be protected.
