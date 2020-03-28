Clear
Kroger looks to hire more employees in Illinois and Indiana

The store chain has already hired more than 23,000 workers nationwide. Here's more on how you can apply.

Posted: Mar 28, 2020 9:23 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

WABASH VALLEY, Ind. (WTHI) - Other companies need more employees to keep up with demand.

Kroger is one of those businesses.

The store chain has already hired more than 23,000 workers nationwide.

A store spokesperson said many of these new workers had been recently laid-off from restaurants and hotels, places hard-hit by the COVID-19 response.

Kroger is still hiring.

Individual stores in Illinois and Indiana still need 35 new associates on average.

You can apply online.

Stores across the country have adjusted their hours during the coronavirus pandemic.

Some are offering special hours for the elderly and people with compromised immune systems.

The hours have also changed to give store employees time to clean and restock shelves.

