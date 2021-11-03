Kroger joins the additional subscription game with Boost - here's what you'd get and for how much

INDIANAPOLIS, Ind. (WTHI) - Every major company seems to have some sort of additional subscription service - and now Kroger is entering the game.

Kroger announced 'Boost' on Wednesday.

Boost is starting the service with two different price points - $59 and $99 per year.

Kroger says with both paid plans; you'll receive coupons, extra fuel discounts, and delivery options.

The main difference between the two are those delivery options. With the $59 plan, somebody will bring your food to your home the next day. The more expensive plan claims you could have them delivered in two hours.

For right now, Boost is launching in only a few cities - Atlanta, Cincinnati, Indianapolis, and Colombus. Learn more about Boost here.