TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI)-A local food bank now has a boost to help those in need.

On Friday, Kroger donated over $4,000 to Catholic Charities this morning. The money is in addition to the donations the organization already receives twice a week.

The donation is a part of Kroger's Zero Hunger Zero Waste initiative. The company will donate more than $400,000 by the end of February to various organizations.