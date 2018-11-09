Clear

Kristallnacht survivor speaks at Candles Museum

During Kristallnacht, Nazis stormed through Germany and Austria killing at least 91 people.

Posted: Nov. 9, 2018 7:33 PM
Posted By: Staff Report

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday marks the 80th Anniversary of Kristallnacht.

You may also know it as the 'Night of Broken Glass.'

It is often referred to s the start of the Holocaust.

The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a remembrance event.

Survivor Walter Sommers shared his story.

During Kristallnacht, Nazis stormed through Germany and Austria killing at least 91 people.

They burned down hundreds of synagogues and Jewish homes.

Sommers was on his way home when the violence started.

"We saw a whole bunch of miserable looking people with crowbars and axes smashing display windows of stores owned by Jewish merchants," Sommers said.

If you missed Friday's event, you have another chance to hear his story.

He will speak on Saturday at the Candles Museum at 1:00 p.m.

An Indiana State University professor will talk about the events.

There will be a candle lighting ceremony to remember the victims of violence.

Related Content

Scroll for more content...

Article Comments

Terre Haute
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 21°
Feels Like: 26°
Robinson
Scattered Clouds
31° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 23°
Indianapolis
Overcast
31° wxIcon
Hi: 38° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Rockville
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Casey
Overcast
29° wxIcon
Hi: 35° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 20°
Brazil
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 37° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Marshall
Broken Clouds
32° wxIcon
Hi: 36° Lo: 20°
Feels Like: 26°
Windy & Cold
WTHI Planner
WTHI Temps

Most Popular Stories

Donnie Baker

Latest Video

Image

The Christmas Store needs your help

Image

Veterans Day at Honey Creek

Image

Vincennes is one of the safest cities in the state

Image

The Hamilton Center working to help local vets

Image

Should you clean up the debris in your yard?

Image

Grab your coats - we have a cold weekend ahead

Image

Work in progress to restore Clabber Girl sign

Image

Getting Rural Broadband rolling

Image

Building a total loss after fire in a Vincennes McDonald's

Image

Veterans Day programs at local schools

WTHI Events

In Case You Missed It

${article.thumbnail.title}

County submits rezoning request, group pushes for other uses of possible jail site

Image

Student use technology to create unique pieces of art

Image

Student groups seeks changes to Sex Ed curriculum

${article.thumbnail.title}

Foster Parent Bill of Rights complete, parents ready for next steps

${article.thumbnail.title}

Election tips: How to find the stortest lines, get help in the voting booth

${article.thumbnail.title}

Big cats enjoy tasty treats during Pumpkin Party

${article.thumbnail.title}

Parents prepare to adopt 4th child on National Adoption Day

Image

City councilman says legal battle with county may be coming

${article.thumbnail.title}

Indiana U.S. Senate candidates set to square off tonight in 2nd debate

Image

Locals show support for Jewish community through vigil