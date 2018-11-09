Kristallnacht survivor speaks at Candles Museum

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Friday marks the 80th Anniversary of Kristallnacht.

You may also know it as the 'Night of Broken Glass.'

It is often referred to s the start of the Holocaust.

The Candles Holocaust Museum hosted a remembrance event.

Survivor Walter Sommers shared his story.

During Kristallnacht, Nazis stormed through Germany and Austria killing at least 91 people.

They burned down hundreds of synagogues and Jewish homes.

Sommers was on his way home when the violence started.

"We saw a whole bunch of miserable looking people with crowbars and axes smashing display windows of stores owned by Jewish merchants," Sommers said.

If you missed Friday's event, you have another chance to hear his story.

He will speak on Saturday at the Candles Museum at 1:00 p.m.

An Indiana State University professor will talk about the events.

There will be a candle lighting ceremony to remember the victims of violence.