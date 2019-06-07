Kona Ice of Terre Haute opens for the season

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - Kona Ice of Terre Haute officially opened in front of the Chamber of Commerce building on Friday afternoon.
It is Hawaiian Shaved Ice, in a mobile truck, to travel from event to event this summer.
Several kids took advantage of the cool treat.
You can track them here to see where they will be set-up throughout the summer.
