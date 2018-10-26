Kokomo boy presents check in honor of fallen officer Rob Pitts

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - A Kokomo, Indiana boy says he wants to make friends and family of fallen Terre Haute police officer Rob Pitts "happy.” He made a special delivery in Terre Haute Friday afternoon.

7-year-old Malachi Fronczak uses his Magnificent Lemonade stand to raise money for families of fallen officers. Most recently he has sold his special lemonade for the family of Officer Rob Pitts.

Pitts was killed in the line of duty in May.

Malachi and his parents, Jason and Trisha, delivered a check to Terre Haute Police Chief John Plasse. The salesman raised $2,592.16 from his stand and the money will go to the Rob Pitts Memorial Fund.

Chief Plasse says, "I just think it's awesome for a boy as young as Malachi to want to do something for someone else and we don't see that a lot in today's world but he stepped up in a big way and with the support of his parents. He's making a difference and we appreciate all that he did and we appreciate him."

Malachi has raised twelve thousand dollars to date for three Indiana officers.

Chief Plasse says he has tried some of Malachi’s special lemonade and he recommends it. Malachi says it's a combination of regular, strawberry and black cherry flavors.