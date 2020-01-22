Kohl's makes $10,000 donation in grant money to United Way of the Wabash Valley

TERRE HAUTE, Ind. (WTHI) - The United Way of the Wabash Valley is dedicated to helping people in need.

Right now the organization has a goal to move 10,000 families out of financial struggles.

On Wednesday, the organization received a little help with its goal.

Kohl's Department Store in Terre Haute donated a $10,000 grant. The money will go towards the United Way's Annual Resource Drive.

The grant is part of Kohl's National Giving Program.